HCP, Inc. (HCP) Position Decreased by American National Insurance Co. TX

American National Insurance Co. TX reduced its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in HCP were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in HCP by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in HCP by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in HCP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HCP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

NYSE HCP opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.16. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HCP, Inc. (HCP) Position Decreased by American National Insurance Co. TX” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/hcp-inc-hcp-position-decreased-by-american-national-insurance-co-tx.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.