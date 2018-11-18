Head-To-Head Analysis: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) vs. American Electric Technologies (AETI)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Technologies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ballard Power Systems and American Electric Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25 American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and American Electric Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -17.29% -14.64% -9.98% American Electric Technologies 4.15% -53.93% -14.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and American Electric Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 4.20 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -94.33 American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.09 -$2.22 million N/A N/A

American Electric Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats American Electric Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

