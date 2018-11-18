Head to Head Analysis: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) & Eastern (EML)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lifetime Brands pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Eastern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $579.48 million 0.38 $2.15 million $0.71 14.93 Eastern $204.24 million 0.89 $5.04 million N/A N/A

Eastern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lifetime Brands and Eastern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -1.59% 0.52% 0.20% Eastern 4.30% 13.72% 7.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Eastern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastern beats Lifetime Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home décor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Fitz and Floyd, Sabatier, Kamenstein, BUILT NY, MasterClass, Fred, Amco Houseworks, Chicago Metallic, Swing-A-Way, and Copco brands; and offers tableware products under the La Cafetière and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, home and garden centers, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Fitz and Floyd, Housewares Deals, and Lifetime Sterling Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices. The company's Security Products segment offers e engineered and standard closing and locking systems, including vehicular accessory locks, cabinet locks, cam locks, electric switch locks, tubular key locks, and combination padlocks under the SESAMEE, PRESTOLOCK and SEARCHALERT names. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, and access control units. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; and circuit boards and other electronic assemblies to various industries, including measurement systems, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, and industrial controls, medical, and military products. The company's Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segment's products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, route operators, and locksmiths. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.