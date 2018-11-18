Head-To-Head Analysis: Verisk Analytics (VRSK) vs. Zynga (ZNGA)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 27.94% 31.53% 10.86% Zynga 3.12% 1.89% 1.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 9.50 $555.10 million $3.21 38.58 Zynga $861.39 million 3.60 $26.63 million $0.03 120.00

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Zynga. Verisk Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 7 4 0 2.36 Zynga 2 0 7 0 2.56

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.36%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Zynga on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with environmental health and safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to P&C insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segment's solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on properties, businesses, and communities to evaluate, price, and process commercial insurance applications, including property, auto, general liability, business owner's policy, and workers compensation. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

