Head-To-Head Comparison: EZCORP (EZPW) vs. Cloudcommerce (CLWD)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudcommerce has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EZCORP and Cloudcommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cloudcommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.45%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Cloudcommerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Cloudcommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $813.52 million 0.66 $31.85 million $0.79 12.54 Cloudcommerce $2.93 million 0.72 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudcommerce.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Cloudcommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 4.80% 6.49% 4.00% Cloudcommerce N/A -33.10% -17.28%

Summary

EZCORP beats Cloudcommerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of June 11, 2018, it operated a network of 921 pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names in the United States and Latin America. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cloudcommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

