Head-To-Head Comparison: Lifeway Foods (LWAY) vs. NutraFuels (NTFU)

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and NutraFuels (OTCMKTS:NTFU) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lifeway Foods has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutraFuels has a beta of -2.08, meaning that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lifeway Foods and NutraFuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 NutraFuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifeway Foods currently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 381.23%. Given Lifeway Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than NutraFuels.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifeway Foods and NutraFuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.39 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A NutraFuels $1.79 million 10.05 -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NutraFuels.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and NutraFuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods -1.90% -4.42% -3.19% NutraFuels -54.51% -204.01% -115.85%

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NutraFuels on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

About NutraFuels

NutraFuels, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray. The company also offers Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products, such as HempGenix spray, hemp CBD spray, and E-Vape spray. NutraFuels, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

