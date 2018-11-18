Head to Head Comparison: Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) and HighCom Global Security (HCGS)

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and HighCom Global Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 8.22% 108.30% 10.94% HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and HighCom Global Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $1.33 billion 1.07 $75.53 million $1.63 14.64 HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.79 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than HighCom Global Security.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Engineered Carbons and HighCom Global Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 0 1 5 0 2.83 HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HighCom Global Security does not pay a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats HighCom Global Security on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

