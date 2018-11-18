Head to Head Contrast: E-QURE Corp/SH (EQUR) versus Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

E-QURE Corp/SH (OTCMKTS:EQUR) and Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

E-QURE Corp/SH has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of E-QURE Corp/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E-QURE Corp/SH and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-QURE Corp/SH N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries $2.36 billion 0.31 $156.45 million $5.39 5.13

Schnitzer Steel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than E-QURE Corp/SH.

Profitability

This table compares E-QURE Corp/SH and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-QURE Corp/SH N/A N/A -606.25% Schnitzer Steel Industries 6.62% 23.08% 13.28%

Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. E-QURE Corp/SH does not pay a dividend. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for E-QURE Corp/SH and Schnitzer Steel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-QURE Corp/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 1 1 1 0 2.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Schnitzer Steel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schnitzer Steel Industries is more favorable than E-QURE Corp/SH.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries beats E-QURE Corp/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

E-QURE Corp/SH Company Profile

E-Qure Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 53 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The CSS segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

