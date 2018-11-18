Head to Head Contrast: iRobot (IRBT) & Bollente Companies (BOLC)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Bollente Companies (OTCMKTS:BOLC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRobot and Bollente Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $883.91 million 2.91 $50.96 million $1.77 52.46 Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Bollente Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iRobot and Bollente Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 0 5 5 0 2.50 Bollente Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRobot presently has a consensus price target of $85.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Bollente Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Bollente Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 6.52% 15.95% 11.70% Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iRobot beats Bollente Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Bollente Companies

Bollente Companies, Inc. researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless and Vero names; truCirc, a smart-home water circulation pump; and MYtankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

