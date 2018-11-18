Head to Head Contrast: Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 15.05% 15.62% 0.93% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 15.39% N/A N/A

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not pay a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $50.67 billion 0.99 $4.91 billion $0.55 5.07 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $29.23 million 5.53 $3.88 million $0.97 20.36

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 6 4 0 2.27 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services for small and medium sized enterprises, corporates, mid-markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance products, such as life, home, motor, and protection insurance; investments comprising pensions and investment products; and wealth management products and services. It also provides credit cards, and personal and business loans; and online and telephone banking services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

