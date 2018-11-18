Head to Head Review: Benefitfocus (BNFT) versus NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benefitfocus and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 1 9 0 2.90 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -18.61% N/A -23.51% NetSol Technologies 8.74% 7.48% 5.66%

Risk & Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $256.73 million 5.66 -$25.87 million ($0.79) -57.51 NetSol Technologies $60.93 million 1.28 $4.30 million N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benefitfocus.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats NetSol Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and consolidated omnibus budget reconciliation act administration solution. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; and SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions, as well as Certified Carrier Programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

