Head to Head Review: E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) and FSB Community Bankshares (FSBC)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and FSB Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and FSB Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 32.83% 15.45% 1.49% FSB Community Bankshares -0.45% -0.22% -0.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of FSB Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of FSB Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSB Community Bankshares has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FSB Community Bankshares does not pay a dividend. E*TRADE Financial pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and FSB Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.37 billion 5.61 $614.00 million $2.19 23.83 FSB Community Bankshares $14.30 million 2.27 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Community Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial and FSB Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 1 15 0 2.94 FSB Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than FSB Community Bankshares.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats FSB Community Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FSB Community Bankshares

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

