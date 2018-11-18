Head-To-Head Review: New York Health Care (BBAL) versus BioScrip (BIOS)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of BioScrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BioScrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for New York Health Care and BioScrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A BioScrip 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioScrip has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given BioScrip’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioScrip is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and BioScrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A BioScrip -7.50% N/A -8.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Health Care and BioScrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioScrip $817.19 million 0.50 -$64.19 million ($0.44) -7.32

New York Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioScrip.

Risk and Volatility

New York Health Care has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioScrip has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioScrip beats New York Health Care on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc. provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care. It also offers home nursing products and services to patients suffering from chronic and acute medical conditions. The company offers its services at patient's homes, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, physician's offices, and ambulatory infusion centers. It markets and sells its products and services through sales and marketing representatives, and payor relationships. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

