Head-To-Head Review: White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) vs. Chubb (CB)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 4 6 0 2.45

Chubb has a consensus target price of $157.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $373.80 million 7.64 $627.20 million ($8.62) -104.23 Chubb $32.46 billion 1.88 $3.86 billion $8.03 16.51

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 3.94% 0.06% 0.05% Chubb 15.37% 9.71% 2.96%

Risk and Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chubb beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media, such as clicks, calls, and leads; This segment's exchange technology, machine learning, and analytical tools facilitates transparent and real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers. The Other segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of auto insurance and non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. Its North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for large corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. Its Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

