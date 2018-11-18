Head-To-Head Survey: Athene (ATH) & Independence (IHC)

Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Athene alerts:

Athene has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene 17.65% 18.93% 1.17% Independence 11.91% 11.56% 4.88%

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Athene does not pay a dividend. Independence has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Athene and Independence, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 4 10 0 2.71 Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athene presently has a consensus target price of $61.92, suggesting a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Athene’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Independence.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athene and Independence’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $8.73 billion 1.02 $1.45 billion $5.66 7.88 Independence $320.49 million 1.75 $42.04 million N/A N/A

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Summary

Athene beats Independence on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.