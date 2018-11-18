Head to Head Survey: INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (IKTSY) versus Rennova Health (RNVA)

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rennova Health does not pay a dividend. INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR $3.57 billion 2.61 $370.40 million $2.47 23.32 Rennova Health $4.62 million 8.78 -$55.19 million N/A N/A

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Risk and Volatility

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rennova Health -1,094.68% N/A -1,069.29%

Summary

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain. The company also offers cyber security services for products, equipment, and networks across various industries. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

