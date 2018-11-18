Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 145,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Pretium Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 226,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,825,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,669 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,232,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,606,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources Inc has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

