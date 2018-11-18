Heat Biologics (HTBX) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) has been given a $6.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBX. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heat Biologics stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

