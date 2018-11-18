Helical (HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 432 ($5.64) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Wednesday. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 386.50 ($5.05).

In other news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,356.75 ($1,772.83).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

