Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €114.13 ($132.70).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €99.82 ($116.07) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

