High Voltage (HVCO) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. High Voltage has a total market cap of $34,079.00 and $8.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, High Voltage has traded down 17% against the dollar. One High Voltage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000074 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000191 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Profile

High Voltage (HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

High Voltage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.