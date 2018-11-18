Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 2,356,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

