Home Depot (HD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $219.00. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.16.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,041. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $166.06 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

