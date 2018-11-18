Honey (HONEY) Reaches One Day Volume of $109.00

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Honey has a market cap of $69,980.00 and $109.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honey has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Honey coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.02374250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00599038 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00015794 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019062 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008303 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00135404 BTC.

Honey Profile

HONEY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

