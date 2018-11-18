Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 1,964,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

