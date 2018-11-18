Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM) Insider Simon Retter Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) insider Simon Retter bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Shares of HZM opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

