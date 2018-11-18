Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

HBMD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $15.71 on Friday. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $292.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $25,769.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,603 shares of company stock worth $184,837 in the last ninety days. 10.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

