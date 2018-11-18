Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Given Buy Rating at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reissued their buy rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating on HII and our PT of $265.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HII. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.31.

Shares of HII traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,521,000 after acquiring an additional 153,989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 352.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 107,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

