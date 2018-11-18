Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Position Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Position Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-position-lifted-by-twin-capital-management-inc.html.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.