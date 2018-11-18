Hydrogenics (HYGS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

HYGS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Hydrogenics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hydrogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in Hydrogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrogenics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 73,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

