IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 3,608.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cerner by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.98.

In other Cerner news, President Zane M. Burke sold 151,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $9,934,969.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $14,382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,745,734.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,066,496 shares of company stock worth $66,785,186. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

