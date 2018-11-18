IBM Retirement Fund Sells 463 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 93.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $2,160,872.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,220 shares in the company, valued at $91,967,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $362,858.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,189,447. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

