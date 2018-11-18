Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,273 shares of the brand management company’s stock after selling 2,533,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Iconix Brand Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, Chairman F Peter Cuneo sold 179,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $46,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,786.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICON opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The brand management company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%.

Iconix Brand Group Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

