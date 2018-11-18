IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stake Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,493,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,537,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,748,000 after purchasing an additional 372,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,696,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,300,000 after purchasing an additional 218,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,094,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,250,000 after purchasing an additional 115,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $52.45 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stake Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/ihs-markit-ltd-info-stake-lowered-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.