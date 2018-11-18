Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Illinois Tool Works earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

