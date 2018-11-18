Imperial Capital Weighs in on Alta Mesa Resources Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

AMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alta Mesa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L bought 3,400,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $14,759,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,133,911 shares of company stock worth $18,294,607 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

