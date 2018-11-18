Incyte Co. (INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $472.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.80 million. Incyte reported sales of $444.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

INCY stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.77 per share, with a total value of $68,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at $424,173.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,100. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 19,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

