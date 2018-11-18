indaHash Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. indaHash has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $34,532.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00138953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00215038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.22 or 0.09817861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009600 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

