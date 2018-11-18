Independent Research Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.07).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.13 ($10.62) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

