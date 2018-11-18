Independent Research Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €19.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.56 ($27.39).

FRA:RWE opened at €19.08 ($22.19) on Wednesday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

