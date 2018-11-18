Indus (INH) PT Set at €60.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.80 ($70.70) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) price target on Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Indus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.10 ($76.86).

INH opened at €45.45 ($52.85) on Thursday. Indus has a 52 week low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a 52 week high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

