Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Independent Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF remained flat at $$19.97 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.