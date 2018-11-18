ING Groep (ING) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.57

Media stories about ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ING Groep earned a daily sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected ING Groep’s score:

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of ING traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 3,261,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,186. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ING Groep (ING) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.57” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/ing-groep-ing-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-1-57.html.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.