ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 39,070 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,070 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,009 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,778 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 947.6% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,187,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

