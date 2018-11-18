Innospec (IOSP) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 153,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,802. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innospec has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innospec by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Innospec by 61.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

