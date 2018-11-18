Inovalon (INOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

INOV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 505,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $4,456,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,260,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1,753.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 194,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 184,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

