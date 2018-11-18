Insider Buying: Atrum Coal Ltd (ATU) Insider Acquires A$12,900.00 in Stock

Atrum Coal Ltd (ASX:ATU) insider Charles Fear bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,900.00 ($9,148.94).

ASX:ATU remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday. 567,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,449. Atrum Coal Ltd has a one year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Atrum Coal

Atrum Coal Limited engages in the anthracite coal exploration and development activities in Canada. It holds interests in the Elan Hard coking coal project located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta; Groundhog anthracite project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometers located in northwestern British Columbia; Bowron River coal project located in the town of Prince George; and Naskeena anthracite project located in western British Columbia.

