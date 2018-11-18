Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) CEO Zeynep Hakimoglu acquired 27,715 shares of Clearone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $33,812.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,672.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zeynep Hakimoglu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearone alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Zeynep Hakimoglu acquired 86,439 shares of Clearone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $108,048.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,646,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,097. Clearone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Clearone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Singular Research lifted their price objective on Clearone from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “long” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Clearone Inc (CLRO) CEO Acquires $33,812.30 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/insider-buying-clearone-inc-clro-ceo-acquires-33812-30-in-stock.html.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.