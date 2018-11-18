Insider Buying: Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $83,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 908.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 753.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth $214,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

