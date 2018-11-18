Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (DOW) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) insider Nicole Hollows purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.92 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,760.00 ($14,723.40).

Shares of ASX:DOW traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$6.80 ($4.82). 1,106,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. Downer EDI Limited has a 12 month low of A$5.17 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of A$7.62 ($5.40).

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

